Chalk the Block now accepting applications for artists, vendors ahead of its return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The popular Chalk the Block, a public arts festival held in downtown El Paso, will return in October and the City of El Paso is now accepting applications for artists and vendors.

The festival, which features more than 200 local, national and international artists, is celebrating its 14th year and will occur on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 in the Downtown Arts District.

Applications are now open for artists and vendors to participate. Online Applications are available on the following sites:

Chalk artists and vendors must submit applications online (no paper applications will be accepted) no later than Sept. 6.