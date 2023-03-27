EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In celebration of Cesar Chavez Day, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, March 31.
The following is the schedule of services and operations:
Closed/No service
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- Human Resources Offices
- One-Stop Shop
- Tax Office
- Purchasing Department
- Economic Development Department
- Community and Human Development Department
- Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program
- HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic
- Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program
- El Paso Public Libraries
- All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and spots fields
- City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
Open/Service
- Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
- Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
- Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
- Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- El Paso International Airport