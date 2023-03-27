EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In celebration of Cesar Chavez Day, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, March 31.

The following is the schedule of services and operations:

Closed/No service

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Human Resources Offices

One-Stop Shop

Tax Office

Purchasing Department

Economic Development Department

Community and Human Development Department

Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program

HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic

Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program

El Paso Public Libraries

All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and spots fields

City COVID-19 Vaccination sites

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

Open/Service