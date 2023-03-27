EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In celebration of Cesar Chavez Day, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, March 31.

The following is the schedule of services and operations:

Closed/No service

  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices
  • Human Resources Offices
  • One-Stop Shop
  • Tax Office
  • Purchasing Department
  • Economic Development Department
  • Community and Human Development Department
  • Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic
  • WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program
  • HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic
  • Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program
  • El Paso Public Libraries
  • All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and spots fields
  • City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
  • Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

Open/Service

  • Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
  • Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
  • Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
  • Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
  • El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • El Paso International Airport