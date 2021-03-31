Cesar Blanco cites Aug. 3 shooting while making amendment to social media free speech bill passed by Texas Senate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Senator Cesar J. Blanco’s offered an amendment to a bill to protect 1st amendment speech on social media, using the August 3 El Paso shooting as an example.

Senate Bill 12 was passed by the Texas Senate on Tuesday, Blanco’s amendment which was unanimously adopted by the Texas Senate makes it so hate speech can be removed or prohibited by social media companies. Posts that provoke criminal activity or make threats.

When offering the amendment to Bill 12 Blanco used the Walmart shooters manifesto that was posted online shortly before the attack as an example.

Blanco sending us this statment: