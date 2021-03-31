Cesar Blanco cites Aug. 3 shooting while making amendment to social media free speech bill passed by Texas Senate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Senator Cesar J. Blanco’s offered an amendment to a bill to protect 1st amendment speech on social media, using the August 3 El Paso shooting as an example.
Senate Bill 12 was passed by the Texas Senate on Tuesday, Blanco’s amendment which was unanimously adopted by the Texas Senate makes it so hate speech can be removed or prohibited by social media companies. Posts that provoke criminal activity or make threats.
When offering the amendment to Bill 12 Blanco used the Walmart shooters manifesto that was posted online shortly before the attack as an example.
Blanco sending us this statment:
“On August 3rd, 2019, a shooter drove 10 hours to my district. He killed 23 people and injured dozens. Just minutes before his spree began, he posted a manifesto on social media—making it clear that his attack was racially motivated. It is clear that this shooter – along with others – drew inspiration from similar manifestos posting online by other terrorists.”
“My amendment will allow social media companies fight back against online radicalization which has led to a rise in domestic terrorism in recent years and slow the spread of hate content online.”