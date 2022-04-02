EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of El Paso held a dedication ceremony for a newly completed home built for the Griego family.

Many local volunteers, as well Habitat contributed to the Griego home, with the family joining in as well.

According to Kimberly Griego, this is a new start for her family and is grateful for the opportunity.

“Were extremely humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to become homeowners, to have a fresh start it really means a lot to us.”

Bruce Griego served in Iraq where he suffered injuries resulting in permanent disabilities. He did not let that stop him and actually joined in to put work into his home.

As a man who has served his country, he says its a humbling feeling having people help him instead.

“Very humbling, it’s always been the other way I’ve always been the one to help others out before I would want anything in return I usually don’t want anything in return when I’m helping them out but it’s very humbling.”

Griego’s sons, Eric and Marley, also participated in the creation of their home.

Both parents say that it was important for them to understand the process and are delighted they got to do it as a family.

