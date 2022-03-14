EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Central El Paso.

According to EPFD officials their crews arrived at a complex along the 3800 block of Truman Avenue, shortly after 2 p.m.

The arrived to find the apartment complex ablaze, with smoke pouring out of the windows and overhangs. The fire was quickly upgraded, and more crews rushed to the scene.

Fire crews say multiple apartment units were hit by the fire, and the structure suffered a roof collapse.

Officials added one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire investigators are on site, attempting to determing the cause of the fire.

Look for updates on this story here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.







