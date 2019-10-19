Breaking News
Central El Paso shooting injures three

Central El Paso shooting injures three

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash_1427777398742.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Truman Avenue near Lackland Street in Central El Paso, which is near Travis Elementary School.

According to Emergency Dispatch operators, three people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Dispatchers say two of those victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson with El Paso Police says they are investigating the incident, but have not been notified if their Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime