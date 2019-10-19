Central El Paso shooting injures three

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Truman Avenue near Lackland Street in Central El Paso, which is near Travis Elementary School.

According to Emergency Dispatch operators, three people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Dispatchers say two of those victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson with El Paso Police says they are investigating the incident, but have not been notified if their Crimes Against Persons Unit is responding.

