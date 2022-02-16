EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV) is bringing awareness this February to teen dating violence by hosting educational events all around local schools.

According to the CDC, one in every three girls and one in every six boys experience dating violence at least once before they turn 18.

Clarissa Brito, prevention coordinator at CASFV, said the statistics are important but it is also important to highlight it only shows the numbers that have been reporter, implying that there are most likely more cases of teen dating violence than we know.

She explained, many times teens feel misunderstood when it comes to their relationships and have trouble opening up, even when it comes to abuse.

That abuse is also often invisible to the eye, she said, it can be emotional or verbal.

Brito suggested for teens to talk to someone they trust, even if it’s a friend, or someone who can view the relationship more objectively and notice the abuse.

“Love can sometimes be blinding, even for adults,” said Brito.

Marlon Saldana, teen intervention case worker with CASFV, explained how during teens’ communication with their parents they are often met with overreacting and feeling of being lectured, which leaves them to not want to talk about the issue at all.

Saldana encourages parents to talk openly to their children and teach them how to make healthy boundaries, both physical and emotional.

In the numerous visits the center has made to local high schools, they have noted what teens need the most when it comes to communication.

“We want to be talked with and not be lectured to. And we need to remind ourselves it’s really easy to give advice, but that’s not always what people want, they just want to be listened to without judgements,” said Brito adding “even though they are young their relationships matter and love still exists for them and love should be validated.”

The center will also be hosting an event Chalk about love on Friday February 18th to spread awareness and educate the youth as well as their parents.

Event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Resource Center at 580 Giles Road with activities, prizes and food included.

