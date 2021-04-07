Celina’s Wednesday’s Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Dry conditions and above average temperatures will stay in the forecast for the Borderland Wednesday, but will be cooler than Tuesday and Monday.

The weak cool down comes after a western system continues to push through the western part of the nation. Temperatures will only drop no more than 5 degrees with highs sticking in the 80s.

Winds will be calmer Wednesday afternoon reaching speeds of 10-15 mph but will pick up slightly into the night.

Thursday warming conditions and windy weather will return with speeds expecting to reach 15-25 mph and temperature highs expecting to max in the upper 80s.

Jet stream winds will be passing through the Borderland as weather patterns shift.

Friday another calm day will be expected with winds dying down and a slow drop in temperatures.

A weak push of Canadian air will move south into the counties north of El Paso and Las Cruces. This will provide mid-80 degree temperatures for the weekend.

A second push of northern air will arrive Monday into the middle of next week with highs dipping into the 70s by Wednesday.