Celina’s Wednesday’s Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see another day of temperature highs reaching the 80s as dry air continues to take over most of the area.

Due to the drier air Dona Ana county along with other areas in New Mexico have been placed under a Fire Weather Warning.

Conditions will remain calm for spring during the day with winds staying between 10-20 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday the region will experience a second cold push of air from the east. This backdoor cold-front will cause winds to speed up reaching 20-30 mph for Thursday.