Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Dry heat will help the Borderland see temperature highs start to increase Wednesday afternoon. Triple-digits will make their return with the warmest part of the day being around 3-5pm.

Triple digit highs will last throughout the rest of the week as temperatures will soar to 105+ degrees for Father’s Day weekend.

Winds will remain calm reaching 5-15 mph.

Dry conditions will last into the weekend before chances for rain enter the forecast come Sunday night into Monday.

Isolated storms, showers and storm gusts are expected in the late afternoon hours, starting this weekend into the start of next week.

As the Borderland plans on seeing its 7th consecutive day of triple digit heat, it is advised to stay as hydrated as possible and stay indoors as much as you can.