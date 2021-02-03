Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures continue to soar in the Borderland with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. This marks a record high day in the Borderlands if the weather outcome matches the forecast.

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us Thursday with breezy conditions picking up in the afternoon hours, reaching speeds of 10-15 mph.

El Paso and Las Cruces expect to stay between 10-20 degrees above normal Wednesday through Thursday.

Thursday’s expected high in the Borderland (76) will match the previous record high set in 1890. If temperatures surpass that, we will set a new record for this date.

A cold front will arrive later Wednesday afternoon, allowing for a slow drop in temperatures into the weekend.

Temperatures will reach the lower 60s by Saturday.

The cool down will provide the Borderland with windy conditions Thursday with winds moving from the west at speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts nearing 40 mph.

Temperatures will return into the upper 60s by Sunday.