Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures across the Borderland will near seasonal highs across the area as they are expected to reach the 60s Monday afternoon.

The departure of our previous cold front will allow the Borderland to see a rise in temperatures as westerly winds should keep the region warm.

Wednesday afternoon a strong artic system will push down into the Borderland.

The plume of cool arctic air will drop temperature highs nearly ten degrees Tuesday into Wednesday and another drop into the 40s come Thursday.

Along with cooler temperatures, winds will be a factor as the system arrives. Wind speeds are expected to reach 15-25 mph.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s until Friday and Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s nearing the 60s by the middle of next week.