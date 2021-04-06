Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Winds will start to increase across the Borderland Tuesday afternoon, reaching wind advisory levels. Speeds will increase to 25-35 mph.

The windy conditions are a cause as the region anticipates the arrival of a western cold front.

El Paso and Dona Ana counties will be under a wind advisory until 8 pm Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to stay 10+ degrees above normal Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Along with heat, dry conditions will reach all time highs with humidity staying below 10 percent.

The dry conditions keep the Borderland under a fire weather warning, meaning any fires that develop can spread at dangerous rates. Las Cruces and El Paso seeing a total of six hotspots.

The fire weather warning will stay in effect until 8 pm Tuesday evening.

Calmer conditions will come Wednesday with winds dying down to breezy conditions.

Temperatures will cool just slightly reaching highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The ‘cool’ down will not last long as temperatures in the upper 80s will return by Thursday along with a second round of strong winds.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the next nine days.

No chances for rain are in the forecast keeping the area under Extreme and Exceptional drought levels.