Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperature highs Friday will be cooler than seen on Thursday but will remain warmer than average due to a westerly flow moving through the region.

Conditions will stay dry and breezy in the Borderland with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon

Similar conditions will last into the weekend as highs remain 5+ degrees above normal.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast for today and the next few days with wind speeds reaching 5-15 mph.

Sunday evening a low-pressure system from the Pacific will make its approach to the Borderland area.

The upper low will allow for temperatures highs to drop significantly into Monday.

Temperatures will go from the 70s on Sunday to the upper 50s by Monday afternoon.

The cool down will not last long as temperatures will start to warm quickly into the rest of the week, returning to the 70s by Thursday.

A pacific system could provide showers Wednesday.