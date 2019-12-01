Breaking News
Beloved Catholic Priest, Father Rahm, dies at 100

Celebrity chef visits Central El Paso eatery

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: The Food Network

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan, and award-winning celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez was spotted at Salt + Honey Bakery Café on Saturday.

The bakery posted a photo of staff posing with the chef on their Facebook page.

Courtesy: Salt + Honey Bakery Café

Sánchez was born in El Paso and has made a name for himself in the food world throughout his years.

Sánchez has appeared on the Food Network as a judge on the hit series ‘Chopped.’

The master chef will appear at the Plaza Theater on Dec. 11 as part of his ‘Tasty Tour Through Texas’ book tour.

You can find more information about the tour here.

Salt + Honey Bakery Café is located on 801 N. Piedras St. in Central El Paso.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story