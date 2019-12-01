Celebrity chef visits Central El Paso eatery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan, and award-winning celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez was spotted at Salt + Honey Bakery Café on Saturday.

The bakery posted a photo of staff posing with the chef on their Facebook page.

Courtesy: Salt + Honey Bakery Café

Sánchez was born in El Paso and has made a name for himself in the food world throughout his years.

Sánchez has appeared on the Food Network as a judge on the hit series ‘Chopped.’

The master chef will appear at the Plaza Theater on Dec. 11 as part of his ‘Tasty Tour Through Texas’ book tour.

You can find more information about the tour here.

Salt + Honey Bakery Café is located on 801 N. Piedras St. in Central El Paso.