Celebrating Pride Month in El Paso, advice for those with ‘coming out’ anxiety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As many continue to celebrate Pride Month, local LGBTQ+ community members are reflecting on its history in El Paso and sharing some advice for those struggling to come out.



Members of the Borderland Rainbow Center said over the years, the El Paso community has blossomed with acceptance for the gay community and it continues to grow.



This comes through local representation, activism, and community efforts among growing support through pride events such as the parade.



Andi Rose Tiscareño (She/Her), a board member with the Borderland Rainbow Center, has been actively a part of the LGBTQ+ community between 6 to 7 years.

Andi Rose Tiscareño, 2021 Pride Parade

She said an important piece of advice for those who have coming out anxiety is knowing who your support system is, “The difference between blood family and chosen family is immense. But depending on who you can trust the most is what you want to have in mind especially when coming out because you want it to be on your terms. You want it to be to the people you know will support you.”



Tiscareño also added that other people’s idea of who you should be or who you are is not your responsibility.



“As long as you can keep that in mind and trust yourself to know who you are and who you want to be, your confidence and who that individual is will blossom,” Tiscareño shared.



The Borderland Rainbow Center is a great source for the LGBTQ+ community when finding support groups, community involvement and more.



Those who are supporters or want to support during Pride Month can do so by showing their pride flags, wearing pride accessories, or purchasing pride decals.



The Borderland Rainbow Center is located at 2714 Wyoming Ave. For more information about the center, click HERE.



