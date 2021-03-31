Celebrating 25-years of Children’s Day, Book Day; a celebration for children and diversity literature

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Children’s Day, Book Day is a day that celebrates children, culture and literature, also know as Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros, and today marks 25-years of celebration for Texans.

Diversity in children’s literature can be a strong influence as it helps children learn more about themselves. Nationally, libraries, schools, churches and organizations are encouraged to discover “bookjoy” year-round.

Most events occur around the official national celebration, April 30th. Plans for 25th anniversary celebrations, some virtual, are underway across the nation.

“Lone Star Día is our Texas celebration of El día de los niños, El día de los libros, a national initiative founded in 1996 by author and literacy advocate Pat Mora to encourage a love of books and reading among children of all cultures,” said Mark Smith, Director and Librarian at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. “Lone Star Día can be a great way to encourage and reinforce the power of reading among all people in our communities.”

Mora, a native Texan, chose the Mexican observance of Día de los Niño’s (Children’s Day), April 30, since promoting literacy went hand in hand with supporting the well-being of children.

Mora says, “Although this is a challenging year for the world and our country, I have great faith that families, schools, libraries and literacy organizations will generously and creatively inspire our children to be readers. An easy April 30th celebration idea is Triple Treat for the 25th: excite our children to read a book, draw a poster and enjoy a treat.”

A national registry listing events is available at dia.ala.org, which covers events such story times, family celebrations and cultural meals. The site includes free program downloads to access booklists, event posters and sample activities available to all libraries, school, and participating organizations. The website aims to provide easy-to-use materials to make events manageable. Users are encouraged to register their event to the National Día Program Registry to attract more participants.

Information about Lone Star Día and resources is available at www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestardia.