Celebrate the upcoming holidays with alcohol delivered to your door

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Here’s a way to safely celebrate during the holidays: WB Liquors & Wine is making holiday planning a little easier with the launch of Instacart home delivery. This program gives El Paso customers a safe way to shop by having alcohol delivered to their home.

Customers ages 21 and older can now have wine, beer and spirits delivered straight to their doorstep.

“We are already seeing a spike in Instacart sales as soon as we launched it, especially here in El Paso,” said WB Liquors & Wine Marketing Director Jessica Gonzalez.

Alcohol home delivery is one of several new order options that WB Liquors & Wine has added to make the shopping experience more convenient and safe amid the pandemic.

“We are all about convenient shopping,” Gonzalez said. “We continuously offer convenient shopping options to our customers and are pleased to offer walk-in, drive-thru at select locations, curbside and now Instacart.”

To order, customers can download the Instacart map or visit www.instacart.com, then select a WB Liquors & Wine location near them for delivery. The delivery option also allows for customers to send gifts to a friend or loved one (must be 21 or older).

