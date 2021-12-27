Celebrate New Year’s Eve in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This New Year’s Eve, spend your special night with KTSM as we celebrate the new year with a brand-new event in Downtown El Paso.

Thanks to a partnership with EPHOME (Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises – formerly HACEP) there will be a huge light show at the newly refurbished ‘Blue Flame’ Building in Downtown El Paso.

Viewers can participate in the broadcast by sharing their Sun City New Year’s Eve shoutouts – which will be included in a special ticker during the show.

Simply send your two sentence shoutouts to us at news@ktsm.com, then join us Friday night at 11:30 p.m. as we ring in the New Year – Sun City style!

