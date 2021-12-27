Celebrate New Year’s Eve in El Paso

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This New Year’s Eve, spend your special night with KTSM as we celebrate the new year with a brand-new event in Downtown El Paso.

Thanks to a partnership with EPHOME (Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises – formerly HACEP) there will be a huge light show at the newly refurbished ‘Blue Flame’ Building in Downtown El Paso.

Viewers can participate in the broadcast by sharing their Sun City New Year’s Eve shoutouts – which will be included in a special ticker during the show.

Simply send your two sentence shoutouts to us at news@ktsm.com, then join us Friday night at 11:30 p.m. as we ring in the New Year – Sun City style!

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story