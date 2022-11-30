EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso, Texas Gas Service, El Paso Electric and the Better Business Bureau El Paso are inviting residents to celebrate local businesses on the third annual Buy El Paso Day.

On Saturday Dec. 3rd, residents can make a purchase in any amount from a participating local business as well as other shops taking part in the celebration. You can find a list of all participating businesses here. Attendees can also get a free, limited edition Mercado Bag and a sticker with any in-person or online purchase, while supplies last. Residents can also partake in a social media giveaway and win over $100 in gift cards from participating shops.

Credit to Buy El Paso Facebook

Marybeth Stevens, president of Better Business Bureau El Paso, says, “Buy El Paso Day kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses in El Paso. Since the beginning of the Buy El Paso campaign three years ago, we continue to highlight, support and celebrate local businesses who make our community so special and unique, as well as being our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Buy El Paso was created in September 2020 in partnership with the City of El Paso, El Paso County and the Better Business Bureau El Paso to promote El Paso businesses and help them continue to keep their doors open. Buy El Paso features local businesses throughout the City and County and promotes local businesses on its bi-monthly blog, “Buy El Paso Adventures;” and hosts monthly giveaways, promotions, and events to encourage consumers to shop local.