EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, Dec. 18, hundreds of local residents will kick off the holiday of Hanukkah at the Downtown Plaza de Las Cruces as they observe the kindling of the Menorah.

The free event begins at 4 p.m. and will be open to everyone. The event will be featuring family train rides throughout the plaza, extreme rides, live entertainment, inflatables for all ages and more. Crafts, face paint, games, prizes and balloon artists will also be present.

US Congressman Elect Gabe Vasquez will light the tallest Menorah in all of the Southwest; an 18-foot-tall menorah. The custom-made Menorah, embedded with the silhouette of the Organ Mountains, is a nod to the city of Las Cruces. The purpose of this event is to bring the entire Southern New Mexico community together for Hanukkah, Rabbi Bery said in a press release.

“Chanukah is the holiday where light triumphed over darkness. Lighting the Menorah is a reminder to us to illuminate this world by increasing in random acts of goodness and kindness and spread physical and spiritual light throughout our surroundings.” said Rabbi Bery Schmukler, co-director at Chabad.