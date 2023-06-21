EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to a fireworks celebration at Ascarate park on Tuesday, July 4.

Activities will begin at 12 p.m. and will include swimming, food trucks and fireworks. The county has included a detailed list of the activities, which are the following:

The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from 12 p.m. 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $2 for youth, and $3 for adults. Cash only. Tent rentals are available for each swim session.

Food Trucks will be set up within the park on the east side of the lake in the Special Events area. An assortment of food trucks will be available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ascarate Golf Course VIP Picnic Party will provide a view of the fireworks with the best seats in the park. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ascarate Golf Pro Shop: $35 adults (18+) and $10 youth (6-17). The ticket includes dinner from Clasico, a parking pass, door prizes, backyard picnic games and live music by ‘Excape.’ Children under the age of five do not require a ticket; however, a dinner plate will not be included.

A Fireworks Display will take place on the west side of the lake at 9:20 p.m., offering optimal viewing for everyone within the park.

Parking will be $5 per vehicle, and no charge for those who walk in. Picnic shelters are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

To reserve a picnic shelter, fees start at $50, and the deadline to reserve a shelter is June 30. For more information, call 915-771-2380. All reserved picnic shelters must check in by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to avoid forfeiting the rental. No refunds will be given to late check-ins, according to the county.

El Paso County Parks and Recreation would like to remind the public that no alcohol or tobacco is permitted inside the park. Park hours for the holiday are 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.