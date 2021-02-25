Celebrate Arbor Month by planting a tree in light of future climate action

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexicans are encouraged to plant a tree for future climate control in honor of Arbor Day and Arbor Month in March.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division want to recognize the importance of urban trees and forests.

“Whether you own acres of land, have a small urban backyard, or reside in an apartment building, we can all do our part,” said Erin Maehr, Urban and Community Forestry Program Manager. “By planting a tree or volunteering with one of the various organizations working in your community, together we make our cities and towns resilient to climate change and a better, healthier, more enjoyable place to live.”

The second Friday in March is also recognized as Arbor Day in the Land of Enchantment.

New Mexicans typically live-in urban areas where the outdoors provide essential benefits such as cooling shade, clean air, and support overall mental well-being.

Approximately 80% of New Mexicans reside in urban areas where trees provide essential

benefits like cooling shade, clean air, and support overall mental well-being. Healthy urban

forests can also help solve many community problems by creating safer and more sociable

neighborhoods.

New Mexicans are already helping to make measurable progress in protecting and

preserving urban and community forests under a changing climate. Over the past year, New

Mexico’s Urban Forestry Council focused on identifying and promoting tree and shrub

species for New Mexico urban environments that can survive now and into the projected

climate zones of the future. A Climate-Ready Tree List was created for Albuquerque by The

Nature Conservancy and lists for other cities and towns across New Mexico are currently

being developed.

By the fall of 2021 there will be Climate-Ready Tree Lists for each of the primary growing zones in New Mexico. These lists will aid communities across the state in selecting the best trees for the future as we transition into a warmer, drier plant hardiness zone.

zone.

For more information on the 2020 New Mexico Forest Action Plan, ways you can get involved, or suggestions on tree planting (right tree, right place), go to http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us/SFD/ or email Erin Maehr, Urban and Community Forestry Program Manager at Erin.Maehr@state.nm.us.

The Climate Ready Tree Species List for Albuquerque is located at Climate-Ready-Trees-Location-Lists-Nov2020.pdf(nature.org)