CDC: Wearing two masks improves protection from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas —The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is offering new guidance on face masks.

According to the CDC, double masking can significantly improve protection from COVID-19.

Double masking blocks more than 90-percent of the virus, according to medical experts.

The best way to double mask is by wearing a surgical mask as the first layer with a cloth mask on top.

The CDC is also recommending Americans wear masks with nose-wires, and tie knots on the ear loops of surgical masks for the best fit.

