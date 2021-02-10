CDC: Wearing two masks improves protection from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas —The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is offering new guidance on face masks.



According to the CDC, double masking can significantly improve protection from COVID-19.

Double masking blocks more than 90-percent of the virus, according to medical experts.

The best way to double mask is by wearing a surgical mask as the first layer with a cloth mask on top.



The CDC is also recommending Americans wear masks with nose-wires, and tie knots on the ear loops of surgical masks for the best fit.