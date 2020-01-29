CDC establishes Coronavirus quarantine station at El Paso Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has set up a quarantine station in El Paso to help stop the contagious Wuhan Coronavirus, KTSM has learned.

The CDC says these kinds of stations are set up at ports of entry and land-border crossings where international travelers arrive. They are staffed with medical and public health officers from the DCD. These health officers decide whether ill people can enter the U.S.

Since the deadly outbreak began, several international flights have been suspended. United Airlines says it will begin suspending some of its China flights beginning at the end of the week.