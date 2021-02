EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- U.S Customs and Border Protection is warning about a new phone scam.

Callers are posing as officers to steal personal information.

According to CBP, the scammer tells the person on the phone that a box of drugs and money has been shipped to their house and that it has been intercepted.



The caller is then instructed to speak to a CBP officer in which the scammer attempts to get the callers banking information.

Reports of the scam can be made to the Federal Trade Commission.