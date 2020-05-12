CBP to host virtual hiring seminar for college students

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection typically holds a few hiring seminars each year. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve become creative with the way they’re recruiting new agents and officers.

CBP will hold a virtual hiring webinar for all college students at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. The agency is currently hiring Border Patrol agents, CBP officers, and Air & Marine Interdiction agents.

The seminar will provide details on careers offered by CBP, the USAJOBS application process, hiring requirements, and resume guidance.

The event will be hosted online through Cisco WebEx. You must contact a recruiter at oforecruiterselpaso@cbp.dhs.gov to receive WebEx instructions. For more information, visit CBP’s career website.

