EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a busy two weeks for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers working the El Paso area ports of entry.

According to a Tuesday afternoon news release from CBP, their officers intercepted 47 pounds of meth, 0.17 pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 53 pounds of marijuana and arrested 37 fugitives.

“Our CBP Officers are dedicated to securing our borders by preventing the introduction of illegal narcotics into our country and working closely with law enforcement agencies to apprehend fugitives from justice.” Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

The two week bust spree began on March 14, as CBP Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas came across an individual with a warrant for murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, out of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona.

The, on March 15, CBP Officers working at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing caught a 19-year-old female U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 27 pounds of methamphetamine.

CBP Officers found the meth in the back seat of the vehicle the teen was driving.

On March 18, CBP Officers working at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing stopped a 47-year-old female Mexican citizen trying to smuggle 53 pounds of marijuana.

After a search, CBP Officers discovered the pot hidden in the tires of the vehicle.

Then CBP agents began a three-day stretch that featured drugs and fugitive busts.

Starting on March 24, CBP Officers working at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo caught a 39-year-old male U.S. citizen, attempting to smuggle two pounds of cocaine. The bundles of coke were hidden within the seat of the vehicle.

Then on March 25, CBP Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing found a 28-year-old female U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle 0.17 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Officials say a total of 300 pills were discovered hidden in her groin area during a pat down search.

On March 27, CBP Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing encountered a 75-year-old male U.S. citizen wanted for sexual abuse of a child out of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado.

In addition to the high-profile busts, officials share that 35 other arrests were made for crimes such as credit fraud, alien smuggling, counterfeiting, dangerous drugs, assault, laundering monetary instruments, fraud, and publishing of intimate invasive visual recording.

In addition to the narcotic seizures and arrests, Agriculture Specialist issued over $6,600 in civil penalties.

The penalties were a result of the failure to declare prohibited agriculture products such as apples, oranges, mangos, avocados, pork products, fresh peppers and live plants.

All subjects arrested by CBP Officers were turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

