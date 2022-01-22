CBP: Seven rescues within 48 hours in El Paso sector

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the El Paso Sector say they rescued seven migrants during separate events within a 48-hour period, between Tuesday and Thursday earlier this past week.

From CBP:

The first incident occurred Tuesday night, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered an adult male near the border barrier south of the Fonseca overpass on Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway. As agents approached the individual, it was apparent that the migrant had fallen off the barrier and sustained a head injury. A Border Patrol Agent certified as a paramedic began rendering aid as Emergency Medical Services were requested. Minutes later, El Paso Fire and EMS arrived on scene, performed an initial medical evaluation, and transported the man to a local hospital for medical care.

Another border barrier rescue occurred the following evening, by Ysleta agents, when a migrant was

encountered with visible lacerations to his head.

A Border Patrol Agent Emergency Medical Technician(EMT) arrived on-scene to render aid and determined that migrant needed further medical treatment and transported to a local hospital.











Critical lifesaving rescues continued on Wednesday morning, at about 7:30 a.m., Border Patrol

Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station, along with agents of the El Paso Sector Border Patrol

Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR), responded to a call from 911 advising of two migrants in

distress. Border Patrol Agents encountered two females west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Transnational Criminal Organizations endanger migrants every day. Had it not been for the rapid medical response and rescue efforts of our Border

Patrol Agents, these migrants would have faced an uncertain outcome. I’m extremely proud of our

Border Patrol Agents who everyday demonstrate tremendous compassion and life-saving skill in the

performance of their duties. Gloria I. Chavez, EL PASO SECTOR CHIEF PATROL AGENT

One of the migrants was found in severe medical distress and required EMS support. BORSTAR agents were able to stabilize the individual and carried her on a stretcher to an awaiting Native Air medical

helicopter. The migrant was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The fourth incident occurred Wednesday night, when El Paso Sector BORSTAR agents assisted in a

migrant entry west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. At 11:00 p.m., agents encountered a group of six

migrants. Within the group, a female migrant stated that she was unable to walk and complained of

severe pain in her right ankle.

BORSTAR EMT trained personnel provided immediate medical attention and transferred the female to a local hospital for treatment after diagnosing a possible broken ankle. Fifth incident occurred Thursday night, at approximately 10:30 p.m., after agents from the Santa Teresa Station were notified by 911 of two lost subjects in the remote desert between Columbus and the SantaTeresa Port of Entry.

With U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Air Branch aircraft assistance, agents encountered two subjects severely dehydrated. Subjects claimed to not have food or water in over 24-hours. Subjects were provided with immediate medical attention.

Medically trained specialty units like BORSTAR and our Border Patrol EMTs along with the use of

technology, are vital resources used to preserve life, providing a rapid response and assistance to people

in distress. Since Fiscal Year 2022 began, El Paso Sector agents have performed 165 rescues.

Their callousness and complete disregard for human life is evident every time they encourage and in some cases force migrants to climb border barriers or abandon migrants when injured along the journey,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

