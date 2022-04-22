EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 130 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested 26 fugitives within the span of one week.

“Last week, CBP Officers interdicted 130 pounds of methamphetamine in three separate seizures at the Paso Del Norte international crossing as CBP continues our mission to safeguard the American public,” said Acting El Paso Port Director Samuel Cleaves.

CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso seized 130 pounds of methamphetamine in three separate unrelated events over the course of a week.

On April 15, CBP officers intercepted a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. A secondary and non-intrusive inspection led CBP officers to the discovery of 17 bundles with a weight of 18.91 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.





On April 20, CBP officers intercepted a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. Upon primary inspection CBP officers discovered bundles hidden in the vehicle. Following a CBP canine alert and non-intrusive inspection CBP officers removed a total of 60 bundles with a weight of 68.43 pounds of methamphetamine.

On April 21, CBP officers intercepted a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. Upon primary inspection CBP officers discovered bundles hidden in the vehicle. Following a CBP canine alert and non-intrusive inspection CBP officers removed a total of 40 bundles with a weight of 43.56 pounds of methamphetamine.

Additionally, CBP officers arrested 26 fugitives from justice. The arrests made were for crimes such as assault, aggravated assault, insurance fraud, theft, weapons charges, dangerous drugs, larceny, robbery, and probation violations.

“While facilitating lawful trade and travel, our CBP officers help keep our communities safe by stopping the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities and apprehending fugitives with outstanding warrants,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

All subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

