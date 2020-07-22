CBP recovers more than $170k in undeclared cash hidden in southbound truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than $170,000 in undeclared U.S. currency was intercepted at the Ysleta Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting southbound operations last week.

According to CBP, a 23-year-old entered the Ysleta POE around 6 p.m. on Monday, July 13, in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado heading south into Juarez. The driver was instructed to proceed to a secondary inspection area where CBP officers located nine cash-filled bundles in the dashboard of the truck.

A total of $171,992 was seized during the inspection.

“CBP Officers did an exceptional job at stopping this bulk cash smuggling attempt,” said Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

According to U.S. law, you’re allowed to carry any amount of currency into or out of the U.S. However, if the quantity is $10,000 or higher, the currency must be formally reported to CBP. Failure to declare will result in the seizure of the currency and/or arrest.