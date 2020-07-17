CBP officers stop several smuggling attempts at Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry stopped several smuggling attempts on Wednesday.

Officials said the first seizure occurred July 15 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when an 18-year-old United States citizen male arrived from Mexico in a 2007 Dodge Charger.

According to CBP, a drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and an X-ray examination revealed several anomalies in the vehicle’s dash area, rear quarter panels, and floor.

Officials said that a total of 34.3 pounds of methamphetamine was extracted from the vehicle. The man was arrested by CBP officers and authorities said he will face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

The second seizure occurred a few hours later at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Officials said a 16-year-old U.S. citizen male arrived from Mexico as a pedestrian. The primary CBP Officer selected the teen for a secondary inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers discovered two drug-filled bundles strapped to the subject’s inner thighs. A total of 2.29 pounds of black tar heroin were seized. He was arrested by CBP officers and will face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt, authorities said.

The third seizure occurred approximately one hour later when a 21-year-old U.S. citizen male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling into Mexico and was selected for inspection, authorities said.

According to CBP, during this inspection, CBP officers discovered 150 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The ammunition was seized and the investigation continues.

“CBP officers are vigilant and use their law enforcement training to stop these smuggling attempts,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “The Officers’ passion and dedication to our mission are critical in stopping contraband from entering our country.”