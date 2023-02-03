More than 20 pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted at the Paso Del Norte bridge on Thursday, Feb. 2.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at ports of entry in the El Paso area stopped four drug smuggling attempts in two days.

The first interception happened Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. CBP Officers encountered a 51-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. The woman was referred for a secondary inspection where a CBP canine alerted to the odor of narcotics. A pat-down search followed, which resulted in the discovery of two bundles strapped to the abdomen containing 2.38 pounds of fentanyl.

The next two seizures occurred Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Bridge of the Americas..

Shortly before 1 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 19-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via pedestrian. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where a CBP canine alerted to the odor of narcotics, followed by a pat-down search which resulted in the discovery of 0.36 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the groin area.

Approximately two hours later, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The woman was referred for a secondary inspection where a pat-down search was conducted leading CBP officers to locate fentanyl concealed in the groin area. An intensive search of the vehicle also resulted in the discovery of additional fentanyl-filled balloons for a combined weight of 1.37 pounds.

The final Feb. 2 bust occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. CBP officers encountered a 19-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The woman was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a CBP canine and a X-ray scan led CBP officers to locate 21.29 pounds of methamphetamine and 58.64 pounds of marijuana.

The subjects were arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.