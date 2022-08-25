EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and unreported currency in two separate unrelated incidents.

On August 24, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border discovered a load of 2.82 pounds of fentanyl and 7.8 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizure took place when a 24-year-old Mexican male citizen arrived from Mexico through the vehicle lanes. It is stated that a CBP officer conducted a primary inspection of the vehicle and discovered multiple bundles concealed in the trunk area. The individual was turned over to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.

A few hours later, CBP officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry cargo facility discovered 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,090 in unreported currency. The seizure took place when a 26-year-old Canadian male citizen arrived from Mexico through the commercial lanes. The driver was directed to a secondary inspection of the truck and trailer, which included an x-ray exam. This led to CBP officers locating cocaine filled bundles. A pat down search was also conducted on the man which also led to the discovery of unreported currency. The individual was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents.

Seized at the Santa Teresa port of entry cargo facility

Seized at the Paso Del Norte border

“CBP officers remain focused on their homeland security mission and are making significant seizures on a daily basis,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

