CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of Meth at Santa Teresa port of entry

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry seized 26.46 pounds of methamphetamine on June 30, officials said in a news release.

“A multi-layered inspection involving an x-ray system and officer experience were critical in this significant narcotic seizure,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Fernando Thome. “CBP is committed to keeping dangerous drugs out of our country and communities.”

Courtesy: CBP

According to CBP, a driver in a 2010 Chevrolet Express arrived at the Santa Teresa international facility from Mexico at around noon on June 30. Officials said the vehicle contained a shipment of aluminum containers described as “machinery tools.” The primary CBP officer referred the vehicle for an intensive inspection.

Authorities said an x-ray system revealed anomalies in an aluminum container in the cargo space of the vehicle.

CBP said a white powdery substance was extracted and tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine. A total of 26.46 pounds of methamphetamine were extracted from the aluminum container. The drugs were seized and the investigation continues