EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte Bridge intercepted a combined 17 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine on Saturday, April 15, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials say the seizure took place when a 20-year-old man, U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico through the vehicle lanes. The man was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which led to officers finding multiple packages. The packages were concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 13.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.80 pounds of fentanyl.

Officials say the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CPB and the man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.