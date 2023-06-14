EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — CBP officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $330,000 this past Sunday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Sunday June 11, two individuals arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes in an SUV. They were referred to a secondary inspection of the vehicle, where CBP officers located 99 bundles containing 111 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the SUV’s fuel tank.

U.S. CBP says the driver of the vehicle was a 47-year-old woman and the passenger was a 47-year-old old man, both U.S. citizens.

The narcotics and the vehicle were seized by CBP and the individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.