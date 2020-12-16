CBP officers find more than 2,500 pounds of meth stashed in lighting fixtures boxes

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A drug-sniffing dog led U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to more than 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine at an El Paso port of entry.

The seizure happened on Dec. 9 at the Ysleta Port of Entry, according to CBP. Investigators said officers found the drugs stashed in lighting fixtures inside an 18-wheeler.

The methamphetamine seizure occurred after 3 p.m. on Dec. 9, when a 56-year-old Mexican male arrived from Mexico in a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer. CBP officers selected the man for a secondary exam, and a CBP drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside of the tractor-trailer.

An x-ray exam revealed anomalies and CBP officers discovered 190 bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane inside lighting fixture boxes.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to officials.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Restaurants can now offer dine-in services until 10 p.m.

Escobar collecting ‘thank you’ notes for El Paso health care workers

Local food bank in major need of volunteers to help distribute thousands of meals

Department of Family and Protective Services searching for missing teen

Healthcare workers first to receive vaccine in El Paso

NM border trade: Santa Teresa Port of Entry

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime