CBP officers at Ysleta Port of Entry discover bundles of meth hidden in teen’s shoes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old U.S. citizen who was trying to cross into El Paso, Texas was allegedly caught with several bundles of methamphetamine that was hidden in his shoes.

That’s according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers.

CBP officers working the Ysleta Port of Entry made the seizure shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Officials said that a CBP officer and his drug-sniffing dog were conducting operations when the dog alerted the officer to the suspect.

The teen was taken for a secondary inspection and during that time officers discovered that the teen allegedly had methamphetamine-filled bundles concealed in his groin area and in his shoes.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from CBP Officers,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for teenagers to be used in smuggling attempts.”

CBP Officers arrested the teen and he was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to face charges for the failed smuggling attempt.

