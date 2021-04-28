CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted on child sex charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Marcelino Serna/Tornillo port of entry apprehended a man wanted on multiple sexual assault/abuse of a child charges on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old U.S. resident arrived from Mexico at the port of entry and was seeking medical attention.

During processing, CBP officers realized the man had an active warrant issued by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of sexual assault-indecency with a child, sexual abuse of a child-continuous abuse. The man also had a warrant for avoiding prosecution or giving testimony and was convicted of murder in Mexico in 2008.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he was one of 27 wanted people who CBP officers from the El Paso Field Office arrested in the last week.

“The work CBP officers do is vital to protecting our communities and our country,” said Marcelino Serna/Tornillo Port Director Eric Fernandez. “Some of the individuals arrested were wanted for heinous crimes, it is our duty to ensure that they are turned over to the appropriate authorities to face charges.”

CBP said 26 other people were arrested for outstanding warrants for serious crimes, which include aggravated assault, larceny, robbery, prostitution, fraud, possession of heroin, marijuana smuggling, forgery of financial instruments and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

