EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is hosting a public outreach event at the Paso Del Norte border crossing on Wednesday, April 19.

The event will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will have CBP officials sharing information in the pedestrian inspection area of the crossing. The officials will be answering questions on different topics including any questions on SENTRI/DCL enrollment and usage, agriculture requirements and CBP One App, according to the release sent by CBP.

Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) is a program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States, according to the CBP website.

CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio says the goal is to routinely host events like this moving forward. The information will be available online but this event gives those who are more comfortable speaking to a person the opportunity to do so.