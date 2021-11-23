CBP: I-94 document tips for Thanksgiving and holiday travel

A “Happy travels” sign hangs at the start of the Paso del Norte bridge where commuters leave Ciudad Juarez and enter El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Days after the attack in El Paso, community leaders in Ciudad Juarez didn’t talk of boycotting the city that depends heavily on Mexican shoppers. On the contrary, in the following days Mexicans have packed the international bridges going to jobs, stores and schools like always. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are seeing an increase in travelers requesting I-94 entry documents since border restrictions were lifted on November 8. As a result, the agency is offering a number of tips to better streamline the process based upon current travel trends.

As Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the holiday season approaches, CBP officials continue to ask for preparedness and patience as travelers are able to take advantage of the first stage of re-opening following pandemic travel restrictions. Longer than normal wait times are expected and travelers should plan accordingly.

CBP is reminding travelers who have pre-paid the I-94 document through the CBP One mobile app that they can bypass the I-94 lobbies and go directly to pedestrian processing to complete the process. This can help speed up processing in I-94 lobbies.

CBP officers note a number of challenges in issuing the pre-paid I-94 at the pedestrian primary inspection booths. These challenges appear to be related to data submission errors, CBP officials said.

CBP encourages users to double-check all information before submitting their data. Common issues include date of birth and other biographical errors. When these issues arise, travelers are redirected to the I-94 lobbies for manual processing, slowing down the process.

CBP also encourages travelers to submit their information before arriving at a port entry, at least within seven days of travel.

CBP One™ is a mobile application that serves as a single portal to a variety of CBP services. Through a series of guided questions, the app will direct each type of user to the appropriate services based on their needs.

The app intends to provide increased accessibility and transparency to some of CBP’s most utilized services.

The I-94 Entry feature on the app allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a port of entry. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times to expedite entry. Travelers can also quickly access their current I-94 submission to view critical information such as how long they can remain in the U.S. and use it for proof of visitor status once in the United States.

Travelers are encouraged to download the free CBP One app on their devices.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.