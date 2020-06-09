CBP hosts second virtual hiring webinar for prospective agents and officers

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection typically holds a few hiring seminars each year. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve become creative with the way they’re recruiting new agents and officers.

CBP will hold their second a virtual hiring webinar for prospective hires at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The agency is currently hiring Border Patrol agents, CBP officers, and Air & Marine Interdiction agents.

The seminar will provide details on careers offered by CBP, the USAJOBS application process, hiring requirements, and resume guidance.

The event will be hosted online through Cisco WebEx. You must contact a recruiter at oforecruiterselpaso@cbp.dhs.gov to receive WebEx instructions. For more information, visit CBP’s career website.

