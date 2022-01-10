CBP busts driver allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine at Ysleta POE

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized just over 27 pounds of cocaine last week.

The bust happened just after 8 p.m. on January 6, when a 2016 Toyota Sienna entered the port from Mexico. CBP officials say an officer at the primary inspection booth selected the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

A CBP drug sniffing dog searched the van and alerted to the presence of narcotics. CBP officers then conducted a non-intrusive Z-Portal x-ray scan and physical inspection of the vehicle. The efforts resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles hidden within the engine compartment of the van. CBP OFFICIALS

CBP officers arrested the driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

“Use of the SENTRI lane is a privilege. Nevertheless sometimes we encounter an individual who attempts to circumvent the process,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez.

“This is why we trust but verify that users are not violating the confidence that has been bestowed upon them.”

