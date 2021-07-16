CBP agents arrest 23 fugitives and seize various drugs at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested over 20 individuals at El Paso ports-of-entry this week for various criminal charges.

U.S. officials say 23 fugitives were arrested, each for various charges including: theft, assault, smuggling, larceny, terroristic threats and crimes of morality and decency during the week. They were turned over to federal and local authorities to face their charges.

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

In addition to the arrests, agents seized drugs being trafficked over the international boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. Those seizures included over 71 pounds of cocaine, .74 pounds of fentanyl and 109 pounds of marijuana.

“CBP officers continue to work hard and remain dedicated to securing our border,” Hector Mancha, the director of Field Operations said. “These interceptions and arrests are examples of the remarkable job our CBP officers do every day to keep our country safe.”

On July 8, agents at the Paso Del Norte bridge crossing found 101 bundles of marijuana weighing 109 pounds under the doors and hood of a Chevy Trail Blazer. The vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, CBP says.

The following day, CBP agents intercepted over 67 pounds of cocaine at two ports-of-entry. At the Paso Del Norte bridge, agents seized 26 pounds of cocaine hidden inside quarter panels of a Nissan Sentra driven by a 19-year-old woman.

And, at the Ysleta International Bridge, agents seized 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year-old man.

