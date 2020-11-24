Catholic priests bless local hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)--As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, local officials and health experts continually urge the public to avoid large family gatherings outside a household. Doctors say that even with a negative test, that doesn't always mean a person is clear of the virus.

Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center of El Paso, Dr. Armando Meza, said that when someone gets exposed to the time they are no longer contagious, the virus could incubate at different rates.