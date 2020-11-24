Catholic priests bless local hospitals

KTSM 9 News
by: KTSM Report
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several priests from the Diocese of El Paso blessed three local hospitals Monday.
The priests prayed for both patients and staff. The Diocese says the priests will be blessing other hospitals in the coming days.
Several priests from the diocese visited and blessed 3 hospitals, the patients and their staffs in El Paso today. The small cadre of priests will be blessing other hospitals in the coming days. #prayersforElPaso #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/UQwWnAkeXf— The Catholic Diocese of El Paso (@elpasodiocese) November 24, 2020
Several priests from the diocese visited and blessed 3 hospitals, the patients and their staffs in El Paso today. The small cadre of priests will be blessing other hospitals in the coming days. #prayersforElPaso #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/UQwWnAkeXf