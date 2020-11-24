Catholic priests bless local hospitals

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several priests from the Diocese of El Paso blessed three local hospitals Monday.

The priests prayed for both patients and staff. The Diocese says the priests will be blessing other hospitals in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Why a negative virus test result can be misleading

Priests bless local hospitals

El Paso native is a finalist in national mariachi competition

UTEP won't have fans for start of season

City temporarily suspends curbside recycling collections starting Dec. 1

Las Cruces man accused of attacking stepfather with hammer, charged with attempted murder

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link