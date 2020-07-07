1  of  2
Breaking News
Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans
Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance

Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans

El Paso News

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases within the El Paso community, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso has made to decision to remain at Phase II of reopening.

Under Phase II, parishioners are allowed to attend private visits to churches, Confessions, and the celebration of daily masses Monday through Saturday at 25% or less.

Arrangements for celebrations of Baptism, Confirmations, First Communions, Quinceañeras, and Funeral Masses at 25% are also permitted.

According to a release, Bishop Mark J. Seitz announced a directive to prohibit the celebration of weddings, funeral masses, and word services or rosaries led by Church personnel at funeral homes starting July 9.

Gatherings at gravesides with ten people or less will still be allowed under the restrictions of using a face mask and maintaining social distancing requirements.

According to pastors in the community, certain safety practices are being disregarded, especially at funeral masses and at weddings.

Bishop Seitz’s decision to remain at Phase II comes after Governor Abbott’s mandate for mandatory face coverings when in a public setting.

Pastors and administrators will be left to make their own decisions on the degree of restrictions within their parish settings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses"

Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans"

MEX BORDER CLOSE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEX BORDER CLOSE"

Monday July 6 Borderland COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday July 6 Borderland COVID Update"

Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance"

Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner