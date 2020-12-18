Catholic churches in El Paso begin gradual re-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Friday, churches in El Paso will re-open to Phase I Protocol for Church Gatherings, which is limited to 10 people or less.

According to the Diocese of El Paso, churches where disinfection and social distancing norms are strictly followed may be open for a time during the day for personal prayer by individuals.

Under Phase I, scheduled times for confession may also be offered.

If COVID-19 cases continue to remain low, the Diocese said it will move into Phase 3 Protocol of Church Gatherings on Dec. 24. The Diocese will make an announcement on that decision on Dec. 22.

Phase 3 means that churches where disinfection and social distancing norms are strictly followed may also resume gatherings for:

Sunday Mass at 25-percent capacity

Gatherings at 25-percent capacity for Mass on weekdays and baptisms

Eucharistic exposition for 1 to 2 hours

Prayer during the day

Funeral masses, services in funeral homes and weddings remain suspended within Phase 3.

Parishioners are encouraged to contact their parish to learn the times that the church will be open and confessions will be offered in Phase 1, as well as if a reservation is required.

