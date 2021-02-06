Cathedral High School says assistant principal has passed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Cathedral High School community is mourning the loss of Gerardo “Gerald” Gamez, a 27-year veteran in the education system in El Paso.

Gamez, 55, passed away this morning due to complications from the novel coronavirus, according to school officials. He is survived by his wife, three children and grandchild.

A news release says he contracted the virus while on bereavement leave from school. He was an assistant principal at the school.

“We are in absolute shock at the loss to our Cathedral High School community,” said Adolfo Sanchez, principal of the school. “Mr. Gamez was a beloved member, not only of our Cathedral community, but of the greater educational community in El Paso.”

Sanchez said he was the definition of a nice guy and loved being a part of the students’ educational experience.

“He was a very devout Catholic and had immense faith in the Catholic Church,” Sanchez said.

Gamez had retired from the Ysleta Independent School District before working at Cathedral. He had served as an assistant principal at Del Valle and Eastwood High School. He had also served as a counselor at Hanks High School and in the El Paso, San Elizario school districts.