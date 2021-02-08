Cat reunited with owner two years after going missing

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For nearly two years, Gilbert Alvarado and late his wife, Vickee, wondered what happened to their cat.

The cat, named Diggs, went missing in 2019.

Last week, Alvarado was reunited with the feline after it was rescued by El Paso Animal Services. Animal Protection officers responded to a call about a possibly sick cat. They scanned the cat, which had a microchip.

Turns out the cat was Alvarado’s cat Diggs. Alvarado said the cat’s return meant so much to him, especially because it was his late wife’s idea to adopt him.

“He means a lot to me because he belonged to my wife,” said Gilbert Alvarado. “He is part of the family, coming back home.”

El Paso Animal Services wants to bring more awareness of the importance of pet owners making sure their pets are microchipped.

El Pasoan reunites with cat who was missing for nearly two years

